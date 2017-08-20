Here’s how to watch the EA Gamescom press conference on August 21

Why it matters to you If you want to find out what EA has going on at Gamescom 2017, its preshow press conference is a good place to start.

With Gamescom 2017 rapidly approaching there’s lots to be excited about. If you can’t attend in person though, one of the best ways to keep up with all of the new showings at one of this year’s biggest game expos is to watch the live-streams. Here’s a handy guide on how to watch the EA Gamescom press conference.

This year’s Gamesom event is set to take place between August 22 and 26 in Cologne, Germany, where millions of gamers will gather to see some of the most exciting new titles in development and soon set for release by some of the biggest companies. One publisher that is sure to draw a lot of interest is EA. While it will have hands-on gameplay for attendees, those at home can join in by watching the live press conference.

You’ll actually be able to enjoy much of the coverage before Gamescom even starts, as the main EA Live Show is set to take place on Monday, August 21 at 9:30 a.m. PT. How do you watch the EA Gamescom press conference though? You head right to EA’s own site, that’s how.

If you go there now, you’ll see a countdown timer to the event starting and some other time zone references for those around the world. You’ll also find a link with EA encouraging you to “Be Prepared,” by keeping up to date with all of the latest EA Gamescom stories and singing up to the Gamescom newsletter, where EA will send out all of its most exciting news about products, events and promotions to fans.

To whet your appetite, EA also lists a number of the games it will be showcasing at the event. They include: Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed Payback, EA Sports FIFA 18, Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar and a handful of mobile games too.

While the August 21 stream will be the best way to learn about what EA has to show at this year’s Gamescom expo, EA will also be showing further video content throughout the event. We’re told there will be breaking news, gameplay trailers, reveals, community content, deep-dive features and behind the scenes stories.