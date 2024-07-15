It’s shopping time. Well, if you like to shop anyway. That’s because there are thousands of Prime Day deals going on right now. The problem is that can also make narrowing things down tricky. To assist, we’ve gathered all the best Lego deals, specifically the ones you can find at Walmart. That’s because while Prime Day itself might be an Amazon-only event, plenty of other retailers launch their own sales to coincide with it. That includes Walmart. Because of that, we’ve spent some time picking out all our favorite Walmart Prime Day Lego deals (including one extra special one). We’ve also looked at what you should consider before buying any Lego so you can make a sensible purchase that works well for your plans.

Our favorite Walmart Prime Day Lego deal

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set — $32, was $43

While there are Lego sets that feature some of the most popular entertainment franchises, nothing beats the creativity that you and your child can unleash with mounds of pieces from something like the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set. With 790 pieces, you’ll be able to build anything and everything — let you imagination run wild! There are instructions to build objects such as buildings and vehicles, but once they get the hang of it, children will be able to make their own creations. The set also comes with a pair of green baseplates, and its box will also double as a sturdy storage option for all of these Lego bricks.

If you want to take advantage of this year’s Lego Prime Day deals, you should heavily consider going for the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set. From its original price of $43, it’s down to an even more affordable price of $32 from Walmart. Stocks are probably selling quickly though, so there’s no time to waste. If you think the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set is the perfect purchase for you, go through with the transaction and secure your own as soon as possible, as it would be a shame to miss out on the $11 in savings.

More Walmart Prime Day Lego deals we love

Lego Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush —

Lego Technic Monster Jam —

Lego Classic Large Brick Box Building Set —

Lego DC Batmobile —

Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Airship —

Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village —

How to choose Lego on Prime Day

Playing the best Lego games is pretty great but nothing can beat the experience of building Lego yourself. Over the years, Lego has evolved from being solely a place to unleash your imagination to incorporating many popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and even games like Animal Crossing.

That means one of the first things you should do before buying Lego is think about what you want from it. Are you looking to buy a box of Lego for your child or young relative to play with? Or do you want to build something for yourself so you can gaze at a fond memory or scene from one of your favorite franchises. Typically, boxes of standard Lego are cheaper than sets devoted to your favorite movie but whether that’s worth it for you all depends on your intentions.

When buying for someone else, it’s also worth thinking about their age. Some kits are designed for younger ages while others are pretty much adult-only. Then there are Technic sets which are somewhere in the middle, allowing young teenagers to build something more challenging than the average kit without needing to focus on a specific franchise. There’s also the Speed Champions range which is aimed at car enthusiasts and allows them to build their favorite vehicles with a focus on iconic cars from across the decades.

Also, as with pretty much all purchases, you need to think about your budget. With Lego, you can spend a huge sum of money on a great set. Lego kits with thousands of pieces and focused on a particular franchise tend to cost the most but they can be good investments as such sets take a long time to assemble. It’s perfect for a vacation project or working together with your family.

It’s worth going into the Walmart Lego Prime Day deals thinking about the cost. Set yourself a strict budget and see if that will stretch you to being able to buy more than one kit, but don’t be afraid to focus on the one set that you want most. It might even be worth considering if you plan on exhibiting your completed Lego set or you just want to build it and forget about it.

How we chose these Walmart Lego Prime Day deals

When it comes to tracking down deals, we know what we’re doing. We do it every day here so when it comes to major sales events like Prime Day, we know exactly what we’re doing. Because of that expert knowledge, we know if a deal is worth it. Not just because it’s a good price today but because we’re able to see how prices have changed in recent months. That way, we can spot if a discount is solely incremental or if it’s a genuinely good deal.

When we do find the best Walmart Lego Prime Day deals, we list them all here in price order and with one extra special one highlighted up top. We check back regularly so if a price changes, we’re able to keep this page up to date so there’s no risk of you missing out on a sweet deal.

Besides looking for cheap prices, we also focus on quality. That means featuring the absolute best Lego sets so that you’re getting true value for money here. Whether you’re a fan of franchise-based Lego or looking for something imaginative for the kids, we make sure that it’s all listed here in an easy to consult fashion.