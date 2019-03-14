Digital Trends
Gaming

Warhammer Chaosbane doesn’t wait to deliver good, gory fun

Matthew S. Smith
By

An action-RPG is supposedly defined by action. It’s right there on the genre’s tin. Yet most are strangely unwilling to throw more than three enemies at the player within the first hour. Diablo 3, even after its many updates, still isn’t much fun until you hit the level cap. Path of Exile is better, but even it waits a few hours before letting players get sucked in.

Leave it to a game in the Warhammer universe to break the mold. Chaosbane, a new action-RPG under development by BigBen (also responsible for the Warhammer 40K action-RPG Inquistior – Martyr) was happy to fling a horde of bounding baddies my way within the first 15 minutes, and I was equally pleased to slay them with a whirlwind of steel that sent my foes sailing through the air on gory contrails.

Now that’s what I like to see.

A quick start to the slaying

warhammer chaosbane beta hands on 2 screenshot 2019 03 11

Chaosbane is currently in closed beta. Unlike The Division 2, it felt like a “real” beta instead of a demo. It isn’t set for release until the end of May and still felt a bit rough (the game didn’t launch at the correct resolution, for example). Still, this feels like an action-RPG built on a firm foundation that could – with proper support – find itself slotting alongside Path of Exile and Diablo 3 in my ARPG rotation.

Let’s start with the basics. Chaosbane is a blast to play. The simple plot quickly brought me up to speed before letting me loose in a sewer to slay baddies gushing poison and chaotic energies. Enemies fell quickly to my attacks, which fluidly cut through opponents in a tornado of numbers.

I picked the Soldier class, one of two available for the beta, which I at first thought was a mistake. The mage certainly wins on pure spectacle. Still, I was won over by Chaosbane’s fluid movement and impactful attacks. Whirlwind was an early favorite. I love the way it chucks dead opponents through the air like party streamers.

I quickly earned other special attacks, like a banner that buffed me and my allies, and a taunt skill. Within an hour, I had a full roster of useful skills and happily used them to maximum effect, bouncing between enemies with a shield bash, taunting them into groups, and blending them with whirlwind.

That’s important. In fact, it’s the most important thing. Players are enjoying games for months, even years, and a Warhammer ARPG like Chaosbane could certainly support a long life. But first it has to nail the basics. I think Chaosbane does just that.

Where will these skill trees grow?

Skill progress in Chaosbane seems to take a modular approach that’s somewhat like Diablo 3, but with more customization. Skills are gained through leveling or unlocked with points and can be improved through upgrades.

Variety is the spice of slaying, and I liked what Chaosbane gave me in my short time with the beta. My Soldier felt like he had a proper build by level six, one that was fun to play solo but also could serve a tank-like role in a group. I also saw how customization might take the character down different paths by improving support skills, durability skills, or damage-dealing skills.

Tweaking skills will likely define builds in Chaosbane, but the developers also nod in Path of Exile’s direction with a dense “god skill tree” that adds passive benefits. These won’t feel meaningful on their own, but they could add up to big gains.

The customization options look promising. It’s a bummer, however, that they’re not explained well by the game, something that is sure to annoy its players. It’s also hard to say how Chaosbane will turn out by end-game, as I had only a few hours with the beta. BigBen’s previous title, Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor – Martyr, wasn’t well received by players and hasn’t enjoyed many updates.

Can Chaosbane disrupt the ARPG order?

The closed beta for Chaosbane is smooth, fast, fluid, brutal, and backed up by tons of character customization. Only time will tell if BigBen can build on that foundation. It’s certainly a great place to start, and Diablo 3’s lack of new updates has left room for a new ARPG to thrive.

Chaosbane will launch at $60 on June 4, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Upgrade packs are also available and offer early access though, as usual, I recommend waiting for the game’s full release.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 25 best GBA games ever made
Apex Legends Review
Product Review

Apex Legends' unique gameplay is the battle royale revival we needed

Apex Legends has amassed incredible popularity, bringing features and an approach that we haven’t quite seen before. We’ve decided to see if it still shapes up a month later.
Posted By Nic Rueben
xbox one phantom white controller announced xboxphantomwhitetinawood
Gaming

Add style to your gaming with the Phantom White Xbox One controller

Microsoft announced the new Phantom White Special Edition Xbox One controller during the latest edition of Inside Xbox. The controller is opaque at the bottom and fades to translucent near the top.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to make a discord bot connect to discord
Gaming

Need a bot to watch your Discord chat while you're away? Here's how to make one

Gaming-centric online chat app Discord has a lot of uses, but to get the most out of your server, you might want to think about automation. Discord bots can help, taking care of minor functions like listing the rules of your server.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Deals

Dell drops deals on Alienware gaming laptops and monitors, today only

Whether you’re a dedicated desktop gamer or are looking for a beefy laptop that you can take on the go, Dell’s ongoing sale can save you as much as $520 on some of Alienware’s best gaming monitors and laptops.
Posted By Lucas Coll
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Fortnite Ninja Skin
Gaming

Don't get the hype over Fortnite? Let us change your mind

Fortnite arrived very quietly but after launching Battle Royale mode it became a cultural phenomenon. Today, Fortnite is one of the most content prolific online games and it's starting to change the meta.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
World of Warcraft Battle For Azeroth Review
Computing

DirectX 12 support finally arrives on Windows 7 for World of Warcraft gamers

DirectX 12 support is finally arriving on Windows 7, and Microsoft announced that the first game to support the feature is World of Warcraft. Gamers will benefit from a boost in framerate after they install the latest patch.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

Clear up some space on your Xbox One hard drive for the latest games

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games from both first-party and third-party.
Posted By Steven Petite
pokemon go pokefit lumia 950
Gaming

From Metal Coat to Sinnoh Stone, here's how to find special items in Pokémon Go

There are special items in Pokémon Go that can help your Pokémon evolve. The issue is they can be hard to find. Here's everything you need to know about special items, including where and how to get them.
Posted By Cody Perez
pokemon go trading guide featured
Gaming

Here's everything you need to know to trade with friends in Pokémon Go

After literally years of waiting, Pokémon Go finally gives trainers the option to trade Pokémon with others. It's not easy, though, and the cost is quite high if you try trading with strangers.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games, from Super Mario Galaxy to Zelda: Skyward Sword

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
gamechanger charity games for sick kids featb
Gaming

For the Gamechanger charity, comforting sick kids with games isn’t child’s play

Gamechanger is a worldwide charity that helps thousands of children each year, bringing them gifts and video games to keep them entertained during their hospital stay. Yet all started in a garage during a family’s darkest hour.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
xbox achievements coming ios android app
Gaming

Achievements unlocked: Xbox Live is coming to mobile devices

Microsoft officially announced that Xbox Live features, including Achievements and friends lists, will be coming to iOS and Android games. Developers will be able to pick and choose which features to use.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin