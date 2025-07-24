 Skip to main content
We just got our first look at Battlefield 6, and it’s exactly what you expect

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer

The official reveal trailer for Battlefield 6 just dropped, and it has all the over-the-top action and destruction players have been waiting for. Collapsing buildings, helicopters falling out of the sky, and explosions everywhere you look — all the elements of Battlefield’s iconic style are there. As one viewer said, DICE’s answer to the question of “How many exploding helicopters do you want?” was simply “yes.”

Here’s the thing, though: this trailer is only for the single-player mode. There will be a worldwide multiplayer reveal on July 31 that will hopefully provide more details on what players can expect from the PvP mode, including maps, weapons, and vehicles. The franchise has competition it hasn’t had before in Delta Force, so DICE will need to entice players to make the jump from a free-to-play game.

Today’s trailer suggests a return to single-player mode, an element that was missing from the highly controversial Battlefield 2042. The trailer text reads, “Witness the vicious path of destruction carved by Pax Armata, the world’s leading private military company. PAX pursues the destruction of NATO and its allies, stopping at nothing to uphold their motto: “Our Protection, Your Peace.” Lock & load for the ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, your squad is the deadliest weapon. This is Battlefield 6.”

Earlier this month, EA said it expects Battlefield 6 to draw in more than 100 million players. For those keeping track, that’s a generous estimate. Even the highest-performing Battlefield titles barely broke 30 million players. However, EA has hinted at a free-to-play battle royale mode that will grab players’ attention, although the more traditional gameplay modes will be paid content.

There’s still a lot we don’t know. Even single-player gameplay is a mystery, as the trailer was almost all cinematic shots. That said, EA seems to have a lot of faith in the game, and hopefully the developers have learned from mistakes made with the rocky launch of Battlefield 2042.

