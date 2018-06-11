Here’s everything Ubisoft showcased during its E3 2018 presentation

Share

Ubisoft just wrapped up its press conference leading up to the E3 gaming conference, previewing 10 games slated to arrive between now and the end of 2019. The publisher opened the show with a colorful musical number promoting Just Dance 2019 that was led by a dancing panda. The show ended with some exciting-yet-brutal swordplay pulled from Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Ubisoft’s event was probably one the most exciting we’ve seen thus far.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Dubbed a “space opera,” the long-awaited sequel to Beyond Good & Evil is an open-world action-adventure RPG taking place at the end of the 24th century. As previously reported, it’s actually a prequel to the first installment and the clip shown during Ubisoft’s press conference revealed Jade as the antagonist. The company also introduced the Space Monkey program, a partnership with HitRecord to integrate community-made music and visual assets into the upcoming game starting now.

Trials Rising

Trials is all about crashing in style and getting up again, and the upcoming sequel is no different. The franchise receives a “fresh visual look” and takes place in iconic locations for your motorcycle platforming pleasure, including Yellowstone Park and Paris. You’ll be able to compete with other players represented as ghosts, through local multiplayer or online. Players can also customize and share their outfits and bike “skins.”

Trials Rising goes into closed beta later this year and will land on the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in February 2019.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

This was likely the biggest game of the show. The story takes place seven months after the black plague appeared on physical money and wiped out most of North America. You are the last line of defense for the United States, thus if you fail, history will be written by tyrants. Outside the story and gameplay, the conference revealed that Year One will produce three DLC packs in the form of episodes with new storylines, new areas to explore, and more. The multiplayer aspect will also include raids supporting eight players.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

The big news with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle during Ubisoft’s press conference is that the Donkey Kong DLC, aka Donkey Kong Adventure, arrives on June 26,. Joining Donkey Kong on this expanded adventure will be Rabbid Cranky Kong and Rabbid Peach. Also included are four new areas, Donkey Kong’s banana-rang weapon, and a new crossbow used by Rabbid Cranky Kong.

Skull & Bones

Skull & Bones will set sail on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.

Transference

Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision introduced this game during Ubisoft’s E3 press event last year, and nothing has really changed information-wise since then. It’s a first-person exploration game where a “troubled scientist” pulls you into the minds of his three digitally captured family members. Ubisoft calls Transference a “psychological thriller” where you have to solve a mystery from three different perspectives.

Transference arrives this fall on VR and “traditional” gaming platforms.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Starlink: Battle for Atlas flies onto the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 16, 2018.

For Honor

For starters, the conference revealed that you can now download the Starter Edition via Uplay on PC for free right now until June 18. The other For Honor tidbit introduced the Marching Fire update that adds a new faction, four new fighters, a castle siege mode called “Breach,” significant “visual enhancements,” and an unlimited single-player and two-person co-op player-vs-environment mode Ubisoft will reveal at a later date.

For Honor‘s Marching Fire update burns on October 16, 2018.

The Crew 2

The only big news with Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world racing game is that the open beta begins at 1 p.m. June 21 and ends at the same time on June 25. The test will contain the first two levels and the game’s entire open world. The demo also provides solo play and up to three local friends in co-op mode.

The full retail release launches on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 29, 2018. You can preload The Crew 2 starting now.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

This upcoming installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise sets your role-playing journey in ancient Greece in 431 B.C. You are a simple mercenary, an outcast destined to become a Greek hero who’s armed with the spear of Leonidas. With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you can pick your character — Kassandra or Alexios — and stick with that choice throughout the game. The gameplay showcased at the end of Ubisoft’s conference highlighted Kassandra as she sliced her way through opponents until she came face-to-face with a brute of a warrior named Diokles.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey arrives on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2, 2018.