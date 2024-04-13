Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for April 13

We have the solution to Wordle on April 13, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We’ve placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “WHINY.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.

Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.

Today’s Wordle is a metal alloy primarily composed of iron and carbon.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

STEEL

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

Steel is a metal alloy primarily composed of iron and carbon, with other elements often added to enhance specific properties. It is one of the most important engineering materials due to its strength, durability, and versatility. Key characteristics of steel include: Iron Base: Steel is primarily made from iron, which is extracted from iron ore. Carbon Content: Carbon is the most important alloying element in steel, usually present in varying amounts up to around 2.1% by weight. The carbon content influences the hardness, strength, and other properties of the steel. Alloying Elements: Besides carbon, other elements like manganese, silicon, chromium, nickel, and molybdenum can be added to steel to modify its properties. For example, chromium is added to make stainless steel, which is resistant to corrosion. Strength and Durability: Steel is known for its high strength-to-weight ratio and durability, making it suitable for a wide range of applications from construction and infrastructure to automotive and manufacturing. Types of Steel: Steel can be classified into various types based on its properties and composition, such as carbon steel (mostly iron with carbon), stainless steel (contains chromium for corrosion resistance), tool steel (used for making tools), and alloy steel (contains other elements for specific properties). Manufacturing Processes: Steel is produced through processes like smelting iron ore in a blast furnace and then refining the molten iron in a basic oxygen furnace or electric arc furnace. The composition and properties of steel can be controlled during production to meet specific requirements. Uses: Steel is used in a wide variety of applications, including construction (buildings, bridges, pipelines), transportation (ships, automobiles, railways), energy (power plants, pipelines), manufacturing (machinery, tools), and consumer goods (appliances, utensils). Steel’s versatility, strength, and recyclability make it a fundamental material in modern industrial societies. Its properties can be tailored through different manufacturing methods and alloying elements to suit a vast array of applications.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

