NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, April 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Like hobbits and Oompa Loompas – SHORT
- Hawaiian island where much of “Jurassic Park” was filmed – KAUAI
- “___ we meet again!” – UNTIL
- Baggy – LOOSE
- Disney World headaches – LINES
Down
- Prop for Hamlet in his “Alas, poor Yorick” speech – SKULL
- Capital of Vietnam – HANOI
- No longer a fan of – OUTON
- Salary boost – RAISE
- Bananagrams pieces – TILES
