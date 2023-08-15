Wordle Today (#787): Wordle answer and hints for August 15

We have the solution to Wordle (#787) on August 15, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We’ve placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “snaky.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with a vowel.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter X.

Today’s Wordle is a numerical representation or value used to indicate the relative change, position, or significance of something.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

INDEX

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

An index can have several meanings depending on the context in which it is used. Here are a few common definitions:

In General Terms: An index is a numerical representation or value used to indicate the relative change, position, or significance of something. It is often used as a reference point for comparison or measurement. Economics and Finance: In economics and finance, an index is a statistical measure used to track changes in the value of a group of items or assets over time. Examples include stock market indices (e.g., the S&P 500), which track the performance of a selected group of stocks, or consumer price indices (CPI), which measure changes in the average prices of a basket of goods and services. Database and Information Retrieval: In the context of databases and information retrieval, an index is a data structure that improves the speed of data retrieval operations on a database table. It works like an organized reference that helps locate specific rows or records efficiently based on certain criteria. Publishing and Reference: An index in a book or document is a list of terms, topics, or names along with page numbers, allowing readers to quickly locate specific information within the text. Mathematics: In mathematics, an index is often used to refer to the position of an element in a sequence or array. It can also represent the power to which a number or expression is raised, as in exponential notation (e.g., x^2, where 2 is the index). Search Engines: In the context of search engines, an index is a database or catalog of web pages and their content that allows the search engine to quickly retrieve relevant results in response to user queries. Climate and Environment: An environmental index is a measure used to assess the quality of the environment or to quantify environmental conditions. Examples include air quality indices, which provide information about the level of air pollution, or ecological indices used to assess the health of ecosystems.

These are just a few examples of how the term “index” is used across various fields and contexts. The specific meaning will depend on the domain in which it is being used.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

