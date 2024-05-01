NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- So-so, in modern slang – MID
- Section of a window – PANE
- Ambiguous R.S.V.P. – MAYBE
- “You’re ___ and you didn’t even know it!” – APOET
- 10 are needed for a first down – YARDS
Down
- City hall V.I.P. – MAYOR
- Under the covers – INBED
- Specifics, informally – DEETS
- ___ Johns (pizza chain) – PAPA
- It starts today, and it starts 1-Down and 5-Across – MAY
