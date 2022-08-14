 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, August 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#421)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #421 for August 14, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle might be one to end your win streak. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter K.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “a dull brownish-yellow color.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #421 on August 14?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

KHAKI

Editors' Recommendations

The best movies on Disney+ right now (August 2022)

Steve Martin and Martin Short in Father of the Bride.

Two galaxies collide in epic image from Gemini North telescope

This image from the Gemini North telescope in Hawai‘i reveals a pair of interacting spiral galaxies — NGC 4568 (bottom) and NGC 4567 (top) — as they begin to clash and merge. The galaxies will eventually form a single elliptical galaxy in around 500 million years.

Betelgeuse blew its top, leaving an interior jiggling like jelly

Illustration of changes in the brightness of the red supergiant star Betelgeuse.

What is DirecTV Stream: plans, pricing, channels, and more

DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.

How to watch the Perseids Meteor Shower this weekend

A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.

Listening to the Amazon rainforest to understand deforestation

Listening to the Amazon: Tracking Deforestation Through Sound

Making oxygen in space more efficiently using magnets

The International Space Station captured from the Crew Dragon.

5 most powerful DCEU characters, ranked

Superman looking serious during a fight in Man of Steel.

The best documentaries on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Hunter Moore is The Most Hated Man on the Internet,

The best dramas on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Eminem in 8 Mile.

What is YouTube Music? Everything you need to know

YouTube Music Logo.

Alexa has seen me naked, and that’s okay

John Cleese, naked except for a photo held in front of his crotch, in A Fish Called Wanda.

‘Wordle’ today, August 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#420)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.