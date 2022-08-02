 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, August 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#409)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #409 for August 2, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle is a tough one — this word isn’t exactly one you use every day. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter C.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same consonant twice.
  • Today’s Wordle is an adverb that means “in an outwardly shy or modest way intended to be alluring.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #409 on August 2?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

COYLY

Editors' Recommendations

iMac 27-inch: Everything we know about Apple’s larger, more powerful iMac

Apple iMac Pro News

The best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Karl Urban star in Star Trek into Darkness.

The best anime on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Jin Kazama poised for combat in Tekken: Bloodline.

The best romantic comedies on Netflix (August 2022)

Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones's Diary.

Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Netflix drops impressive trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The crew in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners standing beside each other in a still from the series.

Discord is making its Android app more like iOS, and in a good way

Discord app icon on the screen smartphone

The best thrillers on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon star in The Departed, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Best tablet deals for August 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best office chair deals for August 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

The best family movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

My Octopus Teacher, on Netflix

Best grill deals for August 2022

People grilling outside.

Nothing’s next phone may ignore the one thing that makes the Phone 1 special

The Nothing Phone 1 held in hand showing the Glyph Interface.