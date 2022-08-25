 Skip to main content
‘Wordle’ today, August 25: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#432)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #432 for August 25, 2022, and need some help?

It’s Wednesday, Wordle fans. We’re halfway through the work week and onto a brand new Wordle. How’s that win streak looking? Whatever your record looks like, we’re positive you’ve got today’s Wordle in the bag.

Today’s Wordle might be a tough one. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter C.
  • Today’s Wordle only uses one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle is the title of a kind of entertainer.
What’s the answer to Wordle #432 on August 25?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

CLOWN

