 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 2 (#593)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #593 on February 2, 2023, and hit a dead end? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques (and starting words) that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.
  • Today’s Wordle only uses one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility).”
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SHIRK

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
MLB The Show 23 returns to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch this March
Jazz Chisholm's cover art for MLB The Show 23.
Even HBO’s The Last of Us can’t fully master the video game adaptation
Pedro Pascal with his finger to his mouth telling someone to be quiet in a scene from The Last of Us on HBO Max.
Fire Emblem Engage class guide: class skills, strengths, and weaknesses
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters
Xbox Game Pass new games: what’s new and what’s leaving in February 2023
The heroes of Hi-Fi Rush stand together.
The best PS4 games for 2023
Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch defend and Sanctum Santorum in Marvel's Midnight Suns.
7 PlayStation VR2 launch window games you’ll want to grab on day one
Horizon Call of the Mountain key art.
The best iPad Pro games in 2023: the 26 best ones to play
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
The best Meta Quest 2 games
beat saber star wars day
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake: health upgrade locations
SpongeBob dive kicks in The Cosmic Shake.
The best PS5 headsets for 2023
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.
Legends of Runeterra 2023 road map outlined by Riot Games
Jinx fires her special weapon in Legends of Runeterra key art.
How to charge a Nintendo Switch controller
Nintendo Switch
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops