 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 12 (#572)

Sam Hill
By

Cant Struggling to solve Wordle #572 on January 12, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some tactics (and starting words) that could help you solve it quickly. If you’re still having trouble, return here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter L.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels in a row.
  • Today’s Wordle is a past tense verb related to movement.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

LEAPT

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#542)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
A free Among Us clone about geese is currently blowing up on Steam
A mallard kills a goose in Goose Goose Duck.
Best Alienware deals for January 2023
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.
The best upcoming PC games: 2023 and beyond
Frey using magic in Forspoken.
PS VR2 games: launch games and what’s coming later
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.
Alienware’s 38-inch QHD gaming monitor is $450 off right now
A curved gaming monitor from Alienware with stand.
A Ranked playlist could be exactly what Warzone 2.0 needs
Character from Warzone 2.0 in plane.
The best free-to-play games for 2023
Vantage stands with her sniper rifle in Apex Legends.
Fortnite Chapter 4 is plagued with bugs, and it’s spoiling my hammer time
Fortnite character holding the Shockwave Hammer.
The PS5 games with the best graphics
Sam Bridges stands with the child he must carry with him.