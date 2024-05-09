NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, May 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Ask for, as a ride or cigarette – BUM
- ___ Today (newspaper) – USA
- Pharmacy products – DRUGS
- San Antonio landmark to “remember” – ALAMO
- Bob who sang “Like a Rolling Stone” – DYLAN
Down
- Big and strong – BURLY
- Same restaurant order as always, with “the” – USUAL
- It turns into lava above ground – MAGMA
- Father’s Day card recipient – DAD
- Father’s Day card sender, maybe – SON
