 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 19 (#579)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #579 on January 19, 2023, but hit a dead end? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some tactics (and starting words) that could help you solve it quickly. If you’re still having trouble, return here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter M
  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter Y,
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “covered with or consisting of dirt or filth.”
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

MUCKY

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#542)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best PS5 games for 2023
Stray's cat protagonist standing in front of a neon lit city.
The best Xbox Series X games for 2023
High on Life character shooting a gun.
The best Nintendo Switch games for 2023
Pokemon trainer and team in Scarlet and Violet.
Best gaming laptop deals: save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best graphics cards 2023: finding the best GPU for gaming
AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.
Another high-profile PC game calls for 32GB of RAM
A student holding a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.
The best Xbox Series X controllers for 2023
Hands holding the Scuf Instinct Pro controller.
The best PS5 controllers for 2023
Scuf Reflex Pro controller.
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.