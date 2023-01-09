 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 9 (#569)

Sam Hill
By

Need help solving Wordle #569 for January 9, 2023? Get today’s Wordle answer here. But first, try some of our tips on Wordle for strategies and starting words to help you find the solution yourself. If those don’t work, come back for the answer to the Wordle today.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter P.
  • Today’s Wordle includes the letter X.
  • Today’s Wordle is the name of a tiny fantasy creature.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

PIXIE

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, December 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
CES 2023: ROG’s Raikiri Pro controller’s built-in screen has Dreamcast vibes
The ROG Raikiri Pro sits on a table.
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
The Asus ROG gaming PC and Asus TUF gaming monitor against a white background.
Get this Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 while it’s $300 off
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.
The Steam Awards: winners and nominees
Four players fight in an Elden Ring colosseum.
I need better reasons to be excited about 2023’s biggest games
Spaceship on planet in Starfield.
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Alear and Marth open a door in Fire Emblem Engage.
New art for The Last of Us multiplayer spinoff teases its seaside setting
The second piece of The Last of Us multiplayer concept art shows two players walking toward a beached yacht.
Fortnite Guardian Shield: locations and how to use
Guardian Shield in Fortnite.