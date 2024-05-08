NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Hybrid striped animal whose dad is a 1-Down, and whose mom starts with “h” – ZORSE
- Put into law – ENACT
- Software releases that might still be buggy – BETAS
- “Save it for a ___ day” – RAINY
- So much – ALOT
Down
- Shaq’s last name – ONEAL
- Numerical relationship often written with a colon – RATIO
- Barely enough, quantity-wise – SCANT
- Online marketplace for crafters – ETSY
Editors' Recommendations
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for May 8
- NYT Strands: answers for Wednesday, May 8
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app