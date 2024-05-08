NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Hybrid striped animal whose dad is a 1-Down, and whose mom starts with “h” – ZORSE

Put into law – ENACT

Software releases that might still be buggy – BETAS

“Save it for a ___ day” – RAINY

So much – ALOT

Down

Black-and-white safari animal – ZEBRA

Shaq’s last name – ONEAL

Numerical relationship often written with a colon – RATIO

Barely enough, quantity-wise – SCANT

Online marketplace for crafters – ETSY

