‘Wordle’ today, July 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#387)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Completing Wordle #387 for July 11, 2022 might be tough — the answer isn’t a word most people use often. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with a B
  • Today’s Wordle only has one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle is a homophone of a more common word that means “the emergence of a baby or other young from the body of its mother.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #387 on July 11?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

BERTH

According to Merriam-Webster, berth is usually used as a noun and has a couple definitions. It could be used as a nautical term meaning “sufficient distance for maneuvering a ship” or more broadly as a word meaning “an amount of distance maintained for safety.”

