 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, July 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#391)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Trying to solve Wordle #391 for July 15, 2022, and need some help? Today’s wordle is a tricky one — we can’t believe it squeezes into the answer box so well. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with an W.
  • Today’s Wordle has two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “to force into a narrow space.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #391 on July 15?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

WEDGE

‘Wedge’ can be used in a few ways, according to Merriam-Webster. As a moun it can be used to mean “a piece of a substance (such as wood or iron) that tapers to a thin edge and is used for splitting wood and rocks, raising heavy bodies, or for tightening by being driven into something” or “ something (such as a policy) causing a breach or separation,” among other definitions. As a verb, it means “to separate or force apart with or as if with a wedge.”

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy laptop deals for July 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Darth Vader Force Choking Storm Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (July 2022)

Lizzo in a nice gold dress, her hands up in a scene from Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video.

You may soon be able to sign files right in Google Docs

Google Docs in Firefox on a MacBook.

Intel processors may get a lot more expensive, giving AMD an edge

A render of an Intel Core HX chip.

Is the fan-made Obi-Wan Kenobi movie better than the Disney+ Star Wars series?

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Wordle is getting its own board game adaptation from Hasbro

wordle is getting the board game treatment party

Here’s what a photo from a 200MP smartphone camera looks like

Motorola Edge+ (2022) camera.

Today’s Dell XPS laptop deal cuts $550 off the price tag

Dell XPS 13 2022 with open view and beautiful onscreen visuals.

Best gaming laptop deals for July 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

The Gray Man review: Ryan Gosling battles Chris Evans in a rote action movie

Ryan Gosling aims a big gun in the Netflix action movie The Gray Man.

Grab a complete gaming rig from Dell for only $580 at Walmart

Dell Gaming Computer with keyboard, mouse, and monitor

This Roomba alternative is ridiculously cheap today

iHome AutoVac Nova and smartphone displaying iHome app on a white background.