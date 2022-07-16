 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, July 16: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#392)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Trying to solve Wordle #392 for July 16, 2022, and need some help? Today’s wordle is a tricky one, but you’ve got plenty of room to figure it out. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with a Y.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “spacious.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #392 on July 16?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

ROOMY

Roomy is an adjective that means “(especially of accommodations) having plenty of room; spacious.”

Editors' Recommendations

Where the Crawdads Sing review: a bland murder mystery

Kya Clark sits against a tree in Where the Crawdads Sing.

Best Buy slashed $350 off the Surface Pro 8’s price tag

The Start Menu pulled up on the Surface Pro 8.

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 50% off — save $790!

Dell Vostro 5410 laptop on white background.

The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

This Alienware gaming laptop is $930 off today

An Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.

Get a free Echo Show 5 when you buy an Echo Show 15 today

The Amazon Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5, side by side on a white background.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 is over $2,000 off today

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 tablet mode,

Walmart has a ton of Roomba sales happening this weekend

irobot roomba 614 e5 960 robot vacuums deals best buy summer sales 2020 vacuum cleaning deal 720x720

Persuasion review: a messy adaptation of a timeless story

The Elliot and Musgrove sisters look through a window together in Netflix's Persuasion.

ESPN+ is about to get more expensive, again

The ESPN Plus main menu.

PSA: The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s 988 number goes live this Saturday

Distressed young woman with black hair tied in a ponytail, wearing a grey shirt, jeans, and blue shoes sits on the ground in cross-legged position and dials mental health service hotline on her smartphone.

A massive Google Search bug is affecting major publishers

laptop with google search open

The 68 best movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

The cast of Jumanji.