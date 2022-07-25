 Skip to main content
‘Wordle’ today, July 25: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#401)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Trying to solve Wordle #401 for July 25, 2022, and need some help? Today’s Wordle is sort of an oddball. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter E.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.
  • Today’s Wordle could be a marriage alternative.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #401 on July 25?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

ELOPE

Elope is a verb meaning “run away secretly in order to get married, especially without parental consent.”

