 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, July 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#405)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Trying to solve Wordle #405 for July 29, 2022, and need some help? Today’s Wordle is certainly a fun word.. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter T.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels
  • Today’s Wordle is an emotion.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #405 on July 29?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

UPSET

Editors' Recommendations

This 27-inch iMac Pro reportedly should have launched in 2021

Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac is an all-in-one solution.

The best outdoor security cameras for 2022

The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Ultrawide curved monitors are ON SALE at Dell today

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor

Amazon’s bestselling air fryer just dropped to $100

Cosori Pro II air fryer sits next to a recipe book on a white background.

Hurry! This great back-to-school Chromebook is 40% off at Lenovo

15 inch Lenovo Chromebook 3i on a white background.

This Lenovo ThinkPad with Linux just got a $1,000 price cut

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop against a white backdrop.

Get a prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $530 off at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i on white background.

Why Samsung and Qualcomm’s deal makes the Galaxy S23 way more exciting

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the wild temperate rainforest.

Suck it, Picard. The Orville is Star Trek: The Next Generation’s true spiritual successor

The crew of The Orville on the bridge

Justin Long finds terror in new House of Darkness trailer

Justin Long in House of Darkness.

Grand Theft Auto 6: release date, trailer, gameplay, and more

gtav rockstar editor coming to consoles gta rockstareditor thumb

Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get $200

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 together, showing their partially folded displays.

6 Alexa settings to turn off right now

Choose More in the Alexa App.