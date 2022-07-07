 Skip to main content
‘Wordle’ today, Wednesday July 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#383)

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Wordle #383 for July 7, 2022, is another tough one. You’ve definitely heard this word but probably don’t use it often. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle only has a whopping three vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “being in a state of wonder”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #383 on July 7?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

AGAPE

Agape is usually used as an adjective or adverb according to Merriam-Webster — it can mean “wide open” or gaping, or “being in a state of wonder.”

