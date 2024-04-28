NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for NYT Strands: answers for Sunday, April 28

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “___ a beautiful day in the neighborhood …” – ITS
- Clothing typically washed on a delicate setting – KNITS
- Swing one’s arms helplessly – FLAIL
- Quaint worker at a traveling fair – CARNY
- Woolly beast of Tibet – YAK
Down
- Embed, as a mosaic tile – INLAY
- Crowning part of a princess costume – TIARA
- Really reek – STINK
- Chain that temporarily dropped the “Finger Lickin’ Good!” slogan during the pandemic – KFC
- Tricksy – SLY
