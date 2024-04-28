NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for NYT Strands: answers for Sunday, April 28

 Skip to main content
Sam Hill
By

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

  • “___ a beautiful day in the neighborhood …” – ITS
  • Clothing typically washed on a delicate setting – KNITS
  • Swing one’s arms helplessly – FLAIL
  • Quaint worker at a traveling fair – CARNY
  • Woolly beast of Tibet – YAK

Down

  • Embed, as a mosaic tile – INLAY
  • Crowning part of a princess costume – TIARA
  • Really reek – STINK
  • Chain that temporarily dropped the “Finger Lickin’ Good!” slogan during the pandemic – KFC
  • Tricksy – SLY

