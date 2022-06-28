Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help. Wordle #374 for June 28, 2022, could be a tricky one, but we’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.

Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.

Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

The word begins with the letter D.

This word uses the same consonant twice.

A definition of the word is “having a humorous, whimsical, or odd quality.”

What’s the answer to Wordle #374 on June 28?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

Droll

The answer to today’s Wordle is “droll.”

This word can be used as an adjective or a noun. As an adjective, the definition from Merriam-Webster reads as “having a humorous, whimsical, or odd quality.” As a noun, the definition reads “an amusing person.”

