Trying to solve Wordle #515 for November 16, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.

Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.

Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter B.

Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.

Today’s Wordle is a person who makes bread and cakes.

What’s the answer to Wordle #514 on November 16?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

BAKER

