‘Wordle’ today, November 25: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#524)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #524 for November 25, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter Y.
  • Today’s Wordle uses three consonants in a row.
  • Today’s Wordle is how you might feel if you have dry skin.
What’s the answer to Wordle #524 on November 25?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

ITCHY

Bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

