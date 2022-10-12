 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#480)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #480 for October 12, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter I.
  • Today’s Wordle uses three vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “(of a chemical bond) formed by the electrostatic attraction of oppositely charged ions.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #480 on October 12?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

IONIC

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 3: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#471)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#470)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#469)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#468)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all confirmed Pokémon
Cyclizar roaring.
Dell flash sale knocks $400 off this 17-inch Alienware gaming laptop
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.
Overwatch 2 text chat bug can make nonrefundable skin purchases
Junker Queen holding a shotgun and axe in Overwatch 2.
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
Why you shouldn’t expect a PlayStation 5 Pro anytime soon
The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.
The Elder Scrolls VI: release date, rumors, news, and more
The Elder Scrolls
30 years after its debut, it’s still a miracle that Mortal Kombat ever existed
a row of arcade cabinets
OneXplayer Mini: Tips to optimize your handheld PC
The ABXY buttons and joystick of a Onexplayer Mini.