 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#481)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #481 for October 13, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle includes the letter Q.
  • Today’s Wordle uses three vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “being the same in quantity, size, degree, or value.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #481 on October 13?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

EQUAL

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 4: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#472)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 3: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#471)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#470)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#469)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best RPGs for Xbox Series X
best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games
How to improve battery life on OneXplayer Mini
The OneXplayer power and battery menu window loaded on the desktop.
Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island tips for Season 5 Reloaded
call of duty warzone how to level up weapons fast rebirth
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $600 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Trying to find the right scares for you? Here’s a guide to horror game subgenres
The xenomorph finds its prey in Alien Isolation
Return to Monkey Island: How to find all six skulls and the secret on Monkey Island
A map of monkey island.
Splatoon 3: Tableturf tips and tricks
A speecial attack screen.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: trophy and achievement guide
A town landscape appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to use AMD Smart Access Memory and Nvidia Resizable BAR
Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, pictured holding an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.