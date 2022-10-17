 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#485)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #485 for October 17, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with S.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle is something you might drink beer out of.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #485 on October 17?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

STEIN

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#476)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#475)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 6: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#474)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#473)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $700 for Prime Day
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.
Best Prime Day Deals: Top picks from the October Prime Day sale
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.
Street Fighter 6’s best new feature takes cues from Mortal Kombat
street fighter 6 drive impact beta impressions chun li attacking ryu with in
Final Fantasy VII’s mobile battle royale game is shutting down
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
PS Plus is adding Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and more heavy hitters
Tommy from Vice City on bike.
The 14 best horror games for PS5
Resident Evil Village House Beneviento doll.
7 Elden Ring-style games to buy in the Prime Early Access Sale
A character sits in front of a glowing, yellow orb in Elden Ring.
Xbox Game Pass now runs on more PCs and Surface devices
Microsoft Edge gaming updates on screen in a room.