 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#477)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #477 for October 9, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter H.
  • Today’s Wordle ends in the letter Y.
  • Today’s Wordle could be a cowboy greeting.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #477 on October 9?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

HOWDY

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, September 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#468)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#467)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 27: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#465)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#464)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Slime Rancher 2 beginner’s guide: 12 tips and tricks
Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.
Overwatch 2 error codes: what they mean and how to fix them
Sombra's new look in Overwatch 2.
Grand Theft Auto 3 cheat codes: all weapons, money, cars, and more
grand theft auto 3 cheat codes
Dune: Awakening: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Character from Dune Awakening looking at a sandstorm.
You need to try these 6 free demos before Steam Next Fest ends
Jala fighting her ex Sergio in his Inner World
Need for Speed Unbound officially revealed — and it’s arriving very soon
Car in Need for Speed Unbound.
Overwatch 2 ditches phone requirement after fan outcry
Overwatch 2 Junker Queen
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 3 quests and how to complete them
Goku shooting enemies in Fortnite.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.