‘Wordle’ today, September 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#451)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #451 for September 13, 2022, and need some help?

A quick solve on today’s Wordle means you’re a superior player. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer today.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle uses the letter P in the center.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same vowel twice.
  • Today’s Wordle can be used informally to “denote a person who has a dominant role or position within a particular sphere.”
What’s the answer to Wordle #451 on September 13?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

ALPHA

