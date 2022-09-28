 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, September 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#466)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #466 for September 28, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle is a tricky one — it isn’t a word most folks would use often (if ever). Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer today.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter P.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same vowel twice.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “to seize and hold (a position, office, power, etc.) by force or without legal right.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #466 on September 28?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

USURP

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, September 18: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#456)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#455)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 16: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#454)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#453)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Rockstar Games hacker reportedly arrested following GTA 6 leak
Lester plans a heist in GTA V key art.
Xbox is inspiring Black youth to make games with Project Amplify
Project Amplify banner
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of September 23
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Hellblade developer Ninja Theory confirms it won’t replace voice actors with AI
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Hurry! This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts over $1,000 off the price
The Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Best Alienware deals for September 2022
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.
Splatoon 3’s multilayered grind has me completely hooked
Squid kids from Splatoon 3.
The best Metroid games, ranked
Samus kneeling for cover of Metroid: Samus Returns.