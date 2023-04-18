Microsoft has revealed all of the games that will come to Xbox Game Pass between today and May 3. It includes a lot of day-one game releases, including two directly published by Xbox Game Studios.

Of course, the two games in question are Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive’s Minecraft Legends, which launches today, and Arkane Studios’ Redfall, which comes out on May 2. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also expect four other day-one releases on the service, two of which are also Xbox exclusives. These new day-one titles include the “talking simulator” sequel Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, console-exclusive magical farming game Homestead Arcana, the Pokémon-inspired RPG Cassette Beasts for PC, and console-exclusive horror platformer The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, along with the date they will be added.

Minecraft Legends – April 18

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – April 20

Medieval Dynasty – April 20

Homestead Arcana – April 21

Cassette Beasts – April 26

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – April 27

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – April 27

Redfall – May 2

Of course, the addition of a new batch of Xbox Game Pass titles also means that some games are leaving. It’s only five games this time around, but one of them is Tetris Effect Connected, which was an Xbox Series X launch title and temporary exclusive when it was released in November 2020. Bugsnax, which was a PS5 exclusive launch title and later came to Xbox and Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, is also leaving. This is the full list of games leaving on April 30.

Bugsnax

Destroy All Humans!

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Tetris Effect Connected

Unsouled

While we are losing some pretty good games, this next stretch of Xbox Game Pass titles is one of the most exciting batches in the while, as it includes four console-exclusive Xbox Game Pass day-one titles, including two that are directly published by Microsoft.