Minecraft Legends and Redfall headline the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft has revealed all of the games that will come to Xbox Game Pass between today and May 3. It includes a lot of day-one game releases, including two directly published by Xbox Game Studios.

Of course, the two games in question are Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive’s Minecraft Legends, which launches today, and Arkane Studios’ Redfall, which comes out on May 2. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also expect four other day-one releases on the service, two of which are also Xbox exclusives. These new day-one titles include the “talking simulator” sequel Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, console-exclusive magical farming game Homestead Arcana, the Pokémon-inspired RPG Cassette Beasts for PC, and console-exclusive horror platformer The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, along with the date they will be added.

  • Minecraft Legends – April 18
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – April 20
  • Medieval Dynasty – April 20
  • Homestead Arcana – April 21
  • Cassette Beasts – April 26
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – April 27
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox – April 27
  • Redfall – May 2
Second batch of April 2023 Xbox Game Pass titles.

Of course, the addition of a new batch of Xbox Game Pass titles also means that some games are leaving. It’s only five games this time around, but one of them is Tetris Effect Connected, which was an Xbox Series X launch title and temporary exclusive when it was released in November 2020. Bugsnax, which was a PS5 exclusive launch title and later came to Xbox and Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, is also leaving. This is the full list of games leaving on April 30.

  • Bugsnax
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Tetris Effect Connected
  • Unsouled

While we are losing some pretty good games, this next stretch of Xbox Game Pass titles is one of the most exciting batches in the while, as it includes four console-exclusive Xbox Game Pass day-one titles, including two that are directly published by Microsoft.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer

Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting developments within the video game industry. A graduate of Old Dominion University, Tomas joined Digital Trends in 2022. Before that, he was a Video Game News Writer at Inverse and News Editor at DualShockers, where he supervised and edited the website’s news coverage.

