Xbox Live Gold members can now start their free 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass

Why it matters to you Microsoft is dipping its toes in the rental business with Xbox Game Pass, providing Xbox One owners with a rotating library of games.

Following a limited trial in the Xbox Insider Program, all Xbox One owners with a subscription to Xbox Live Gold can now check out Xbox Game Pass early. It is the company’s new monthly subscription service for playing 100-plus Xbox One and backward compatible Xbox 360 games. Game Pass doesn’t officially launch to the masses until June 1, thus Microsoft is now giving Gold members a sneak peek and a headstart on the 14-day free trial.

Microsoft’s subscription service may appear to compete with directly Sony’s PlayStation Now service, but the two are completely different animals. On the Sony front, gamers on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC can stream more than 450 PS3 and PS4 games for $20 each month ($50 for three months). Meanwhile, Microsoft’s new service provides just over 100 games for $10 a month, but they are downloaded for local play on the Xbox One console.

For the Xbox One, Microsoft’s new subscription service dishes out a number of popular titles including Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Halo 5: Guardians, Mad Max, and Sunset Overdrive. So far, there are 40 titles developed for the Xbox One console in the subscription, addressing multiple genres spanning action, simulation, platforming, and so on.

Here what we have at launch:

#IDARB Halo:

Spartan Assault Mega Man

Legacy Collection Steredenn Blood Bowl 2 KYUB NBA 2K16 Strider Brothers:

A Tale of Two Sons JumpJet Rex OlliOlli Sunset Overdrive D4: Dark Dreams

Don’t Die Knight Squad Payday 2:

Crimewave Edition Super Mega Baseball:

Extra Innings Devil May Cry

Definitive Edition Layers of Fear Pumped BMX+ Super Time Force Defense Grid 2 Lumo Resident Evil 0 Terraria Electronic Super Joy Mad Max Roundabout The Book of

Unwritten Tales 2 Farming Simulator

15 Massive Chalice Saints Row IV:

Re-Elected The Golf Club Gears of War:

Ultimate Edition

Day One Edition Max: The Curse

of Brotherhood ScreamRide The Swapper Halo 5: Guardians Mega Coin Squad Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse WWE 2K16

As for the Xbox 360 titles, Microsoft’s library is substantially larger with 72 games. This portion includes big hitters such as the BioShock trilogy, Borderlands, Fable III, all four Gears of War titles, LEGO Batman, Sacred 3, and XCOM: Enemy Within. There are a lot to choose from, as the library covers a wider range of genres including RPG and Action/RPG.

Here is the full Xbox 360 list:

A Kingdom

for Keflings De Blob 2 Joe Danger

Special Edition Samurai Showdown II A World

of Keflings Defense Grid Joy Ride Turbo Sega Vintage Collection:

Alex Kidd & Co. Age of Booty Dig Dug Kameo Sega Vintage Collection:

Golden Axe Banjo-Kazooie Double Dragon Neon King of Fighters ’98

Ultimate Match Sega Vintage Collection:

Monster World Banjo Kazooie:

Nuts & Bolts Dungeons & Dragons:

Chronicles of

Mystaria LEGO Batman Sega Vintage Collection:

Streets of Rage Banjo-Tooie Fable III Metal Slug 3 Soulcalibur Bionic Commando:

Rearmed 2 Final Fight:

Dblimpact Monday Night Combat Soulcalibur II HD BioShock Flock! Ms. Splosion Man Spelunky BioShock 2 Galaga Legions DX MX vs. ATV Reflex Splosion Man BioShock Infinite Gears Of War N+ Stacking Borderlands Gears of War 2 NeoGeo

Battle Coliseum Tekken Tag Tournament 2 Bound by Flame Gears of War 3 Operation Flashpoint:

Dragon Rising The Maw Braid Gears of War: Judgement Pac-Man CE DX+ Toy Soldiers Capcom Arcade Cabinet GRID 2 Pac-Man Museum Toy Soldiers:

Cold War CastleStorm Hexic 3 Perfect Dark Zero Virtua Fighter 5

Final Showdown Comic Jumper Iron Brigade Sacred 3 Viva Pinata Comix Zone Jetpac Refueled Sam & Max

Beyond Space and Time Viva Pinata:

Trouble in Paradise Dark Void Joe Danger 2:

The Movie Sam & Max

Save The World XCOM:

Enemy Within

Note that both libraries are not set in stone, as Microsoft plans to swap out games each month so the two libraries remain somewhat fresh. Subscribers who want to continue playing a game before it is pulled from the subscription can purchase a digital copy with a 20 percent price reduction, and a 10 percent price reduction on all related add-ons.

Microsoft plans to offer a “retail” version of the Xbox Game Pass later this year.