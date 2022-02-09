  1. Gaming

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming this September

Andrew Zucosky
By

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer was the final announcement during the Direct and showed off various characters, as well as an aged and weathered titan that acts as continents in the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released on the Nintendo Switch on September 22.

During the Nintendo Direct today, the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announcement showed off new characters, possibly an old character, and some gameplay. This is part of the Xeno metaseries, with the original game in this particular series, Xenoblade Chronicles, released for the Nintendo Wii in 2010. That game was followed by Xenoblade Chronicles X in 2015 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in 2017.

The trailer showed off a myriad of characters interacting and fighting with each other. Homs, Nopon, and High Entia are the confirmed races to be involved in the story; the Machina were not shown off in the trailer.

The trailer also teased a masked High Entia that could potentially be Melia, a pivotal character in the Xenoblade Chronicles. Gameplay mainly showcased traversal and not combat, though it can be assumed that it will be similar to the combat found in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Face Mechons, a group of evil cyborgs that were some of the main antagonists in Xenoblade Chronicles, are confirmed in the game, but it is unknown what connection they will have to the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the ramifications of the narrative in Xenoblade Chronicles.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available on September 22 for Nintendo Switch.

