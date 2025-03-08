You can return faulty Retroid Pocket Minis until March 14, but there’s a catch

The Retroid Pocket Mini was a highly-anticipated device, but recently, problems with the screens have left many fans unhappy with its performance — and in some cases, unable to play the games they want at all. In response, Retroid is offering an extended return window from March 8 until March 14, but there is one large caveat: Only 200 overseas customers can utilize this option. After that, no returns will be accepted.

Retroid shared the news today via its Discord. Many users have encountered incompatibility with certain filters that disrupts scanlines and results in a less-than-pleasant viewing experience. A more technical explanation is that it outputs at a lower resolution than the advertised 960p and stretches it to fit.

Many users don’t notice (or don’t mind) this, but those seeking a true-to-original retro experience have raised complaints. It seems that users who don’t use CRT or gridline filters won’t experience too much of a problem, but anyone trying to use filters to capture a specific look will not get the results they’re after.

Retroid asks users that “only those genuinely affected by screen-related issues utilize this return option,” citing the expense of the returns. In return, Retroid will give all Retroid Pocket Mini users a $10 stackable coupon that can be used for the upcoming Retroid Flip2 and Retroid Classic.

The announcement was met with quite a bit of controversy, with many fans expressing anger the company shipped a product with faulty screen hardware, while others say the $10 compensation is an insult to long-time customers.

Retroid is a well-known manufacturer of handheld gaming consoles, the majority of which are targeted toward retro games.