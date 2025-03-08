 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can return faulty Retroid Pocket Minis until March 14, but there’s a catch

By
you can return faulty retroid pocket minis until march 14 theres catch 1 cbf7ee32 cef4 41b9 b716 51659104c88c 1024x1024 2x co
Retroid / Retroid

The Retroid Pocket Mini was a highly-anticipated device, but recently, problems with the screens have left many fans unhappy with its performance — and in some cases, unable to play the games they want at all. In response, Retroid is offering an extended return window from March 8 until March 14, but there is one large caveat: Only 200 overseas customers can utilize this option. After that, no returns will be accepted.

Retroid shared the news today via its Discord. Many users have encountered incompatibility with certain filters that disrupts scanlines and results in a less-than-pleasant viewing experience. A more technical explanation is that it outputs at a lower resolution than the advertised 960p and stretches it to fit.

Recommended Videos

Many users don’t notice (or don’t mind) this, but those seeking a true-to-original retro experience have raised complaints. It seems that users who don’t use CRT or gridline filters won’t experience too much of a problem, but anyone trying to use filters to capture a specific look will not get the results they’re after.

Retroid Pocket Mini return announcement
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Retroid asks users that “only those genuinely affected by screen-related issues utilize this return option,” citing the expense of the returns. In return, Retroid will give all Retroid Pocket Mini users a $10 stackable coupon that can be used for the upcoming Retroid Flip2 and Retroid Classic.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The announcement was met with quite a bit of controversy, with many fans expressing anger the company shipped a product with faulty screen hardware, while others say the $10 compensation is an insult to long-time customers.

Retroid is a well-known manufacturer of handheld gaming consoles, the majority of which are targeted toward retro games.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
All Dareel and Samin Research Report quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds companions gathered together.

Sometimes, you get to take a break from taking down huge monsters and go hunting for the little creatures. Both the Dareel and Samin Research Report side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds have you track down and capture Endemic Life, but unless you've already spotted one before, finding their whereabouts can be tricky.

As you play the main story and unlock new areas, you'll also find more of these capture quests, of which there are six total. To ensure that you don't get lost trying to spot these little creatures and that you're hunting in the right areas, here's how to complete all of the Dareel and Samin Research Report side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to complete Dareel and Samin Research Report quests
Dareel's Research Report: Capture a Tracktail Lizard

Read more
Celeste composer gives fans a new glimpse at cancelled Earthblade
A screenshot from the now-cancelled Earthblade.

Lena Raine, the composer for Celeste and the cancelled Earthblade, has released the soundtrack on Bandcamp. You can listen for free or buy it for yourself for just $7, and 50% of all earnings will be donated to a non-profit organization. While it's not the same as getting to play Earthblade, Raine says the music for the game is "highly dynamic" and is arranged to represent and match the emotional arc of the game.

Raine says the soundtrack is heavily influenced by composers like Vangelis, Joe Hisaishi, and Yoko Kanno — much of it coming from classic anime like "Nausiccaa of the Valley of the Wind" and "Cowboy Bebop."

Read more
How to create and run a small business in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies
Small business in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.

With The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Expansion Pack, you finally have the ability to create and run an endlessly customizable small business. From cat cafes, to candy shops, and even tattoo parlors, there's a lot of versatility and options for your little start-up.

Read more