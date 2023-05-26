 Skip to main content
Where to farm Zonite in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild introduced many survival elements into the Zelda formula, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom only expands on those concepts. Things like cooking and crafting return in new-and-improved forms, but what hasn’t changed much is the need to gather tons and tons of resources. From food to materials, weapons, and ores, Link’s pockets will quickly become jam-packed with these materials. Zonite is a new form of resource that is vital for anyone who is enjoying the new Ultrahand ability and creating all types of wacky vehicles and contraptions. If you’re hitting the limit on your creations due to a lack of Zonite, here are the best places to farm it in Tears of the Kingdom.

What is Zonite?

Zonite is tied to the ancient Zonai and their technology, which you will be using to build various machines in Tears of the Kingdom. Zonite itself is a material you can collect that, when you have enough, can be used with a Forge to make one of two things: Zonite Charges or Crystallized Charges. Zonite Charges are used to immediately refill any Energy Cell’s power, while Crystallized Charges expand those Energy Cells’ maximum capacity.

Best places to find Zonite

A map of the depths showing where to find zonite.

The best places to find Zonite, like any raw material, are down in the Depths. Here are a few hotspots we’ve found to have a good supply for you to plunder.

Great Abandoned Central Mine

The Great Abandoned Central Mine is an easy spot to recommend for farming Zonite since it is quite easy to access. You can find it at coordinates -0728, -1860, -0503. Simply drop inside with a hammer or explosives and break the deposits to gather up the Zonite.

Lindor Canyon Mine

If you’ve drained the Central Mine clean, Lindor Canyon Mine is another spot rich in Zonite. You can find it at the coordinates -2004, 1310, -0715.

Enemies in the Depths

If you’re not as much into mining, another method for getting Zonite is to collect it from enemies in the Depths. While not every enemy drops this material, plenty do, so fighting off these tougher enemies can be worth your time. Korok Grove, found at 006, 2521, -0623, has two encampments to raid if you’re feeling up to the challenge.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
