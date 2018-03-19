ClassPass Live is offering to turn your home into a boutique fitness studio

Share

Who says you have to leave your home to obtain a boutique fitness experience? In fact, the latest boutique fitness studio is located in none other than your living room. This week, ClassPass has officially launched ClassPass Live, a new at-home workout service that lets you connect with fitness instructors using nothing more than your television set.

First announced in December, ClassPass Live hopes to bring fitness experiences to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Over the last few months, the ClassPass team has been testing out its broad range of new exercise options, all of which are “guided by top trainers and [feature] a real-time leaderboard that gives you a peek at how you and other ClassPassers are doing.” So even if you can’t make it to the gym on time for your favorite Zumba class or get to the cycling studio from the office, fret not — just go home and work up a sweat instead.