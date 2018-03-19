ClassPass Live is offering to turn your home into a boutique fitness studio

Who says you have to leave your home to obtain a boutique fitness experience? In fact, the latest boutique fitness studio is located in none other than your living room. This week, ClassPass has officially launched ClassPass Live, a new at-home workout service that lets you connect with fitness instructors using nothing more than your television set.
First announced in December, ClassPass Live hopes to bring fitness experiences to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Over the last few months, the ClassPass team has been testing out its broad range of new exercise options, all of which are “guided by top trainers and [feature] a real-time leaderboard that gives you a peek at how you and other ClassPassers are doing.” So even if you can’t make it to the gym on time for your favorite Zumba class or get to the cycling studio from the office, fret not — just go home and work up a sweat instead.
Classes are live and available from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday. Classes do not require equipment, so even if you’re living in a bare-bones apartment, you should be able to get fit just fine. Plus, ClassPass Live features a heart rate monitor so that you can keep tabs on your real time metrics. Live classes, for the time being, are 30 minutes in length, and are formatted as HIIT classes — or high-intensity interval training. That means that you’ll be experiencing “all-out pushes with short recovery sessions” in order to make the most out of as little time as possible.
As for who’s leading these classes, ClassPass notes that New York City’s top trainers have signed on to fulfill that role, and because everything is live, they can give live shoutouts during class, and will also be available online post-workout to continue supporting you.
Subscribing to ClassPass Live will get you access to a starter kit, which includes unlimited live workouts as well as a heart-zone tracker. If you’re already a ClassPass user, you can add the Live feature for $10 a month. If this will be your first ClassPass subscription, you’re looking at a monthly cost of $15. Alternatively, you can sign up for the year, which will set you back $99.
