Garmin fans looking to get Spotify on their fitness watch now have another option besides the Fenix 5 Plus series. Garmin is officially bringing Spotify to its Forerunner 645 Music smartwatch. The running-focused watch launched earlier this year with music as one of the flagship features. When it debuted, runners could add music manually to the watch or download playlists from third-party streaming services. The streaming service support at launch, however, was limited.

The Forerunner 645 Music launched with support for iHeartradio and eventually added Deezer a few months later. Known for continually updating its watches, Garmin didn’t stop at Deezer. Last month, the company added Spotify to its premier Fenix 5 Plus series watches, and now the app is available to download on all Garmin Forerunner 645 music devices. The Spotify app can be downloaded from the Garmin Connect app store.

Once downloaded and installed, the Spotify app can connect to the online music streaming service and download playlists for listening on the run. The playlists are stored locally on the watch, so no internet connection is needed during a workout. With room for 500 songs, you’ll have at least a week’s worth of music at your disposal. Just like the Fenix 5 series, this syncing feature requires a Spotify Premium account.

The Garmin 645 Forerunner is a midrange watch in the company’s running-focused Forerunner watch series. It is lightweight and comfortable, with a sporty look that you can wear all day. Packed with sensors, the watch has everything you need to track your running including a GPS, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, barometric altimeter, and a wrist heart-rate monitor. Smartphone notifications, Bluetooth headphone support, and Gramin Pay round out the significant features.

We recently reviewed the Forerunner 645 Music and found it a worthy watch for serious fitness junkies who want to analyze every spec and stat. We appreciated the deep metric analysis in Garmin Connect, the smart notifications, and the light and comfortable design. The watch is available from Garmin’s website and other online retailers for $449, with color choices that include a black band with a stainless steel bezel, a cerise band with stainless steel bezel, black band with slate bezel, and black band with a rose gold bezel.

