AKG by Harman just dropped an incredible deal, especially if you’re interested in an exceptional pair of in-ear headphones. The AKG N5005 Reference Class 5-driver in-ear headphones are 84% off right now — that’s remarkable. Usually about $1,000, they’re down to $160. But here’s something even better about the AKG N5005: They come with a variety of accessories, which we’ll break down in more detail below. One of the more notable inclusions is four exchangeable sound boosters so that you can physically customize your audio experience with adjustments for bass, mid, mid-high, or high frequencies. Hurry, if you’re interested, this deal will only be available until the end of March.

Why you should buy the AKG N5005 in-ear headphones

Ignoring the amazing deal price for a moment, the defining quality of these headphones is their premium construction. Meticulously crafted from premium gloss black ceramic, they offer better comfort and excellent sound quality. They’re a real treat to wear. Bundled with the AKG N5005 headphones are three silicone tips and four spinfit tips in different sizes, meaning you can find which tip is ideal for you. That’s certainly not something you’d get with comparable headphones. You might get a few low-quality silicone tips, but that’s it.

The box contains a generous collection of accessories, such as a premium carrying pouch, a cleaning tool, a flight adapter, sound filters, multiple ear tips, a USB charging cable, a detachable twist 2.5mm audio cable, and the detachable twist universal 3-button remote and mic cable. Let’s not forget the Bluetooth cable, either. AKG basically thought of everything here, and you have every adapter or type of cable you’d ever need, whether you’re traveling or not.

The N5005 headphones provide high-resolution audio thanks to their 5-drivers and hybrid construction. Dynamic and quad-balanced drivers in each earphone ensure punchy and clear audio, just as the musicians and composers intended. You can also use them to take hands-free calls with crystal-clear audio on both sides of the conversation.

As AKG says, they ” got creative with sound,” but it appears they also got really creative with the price. From now until the end of March — March 31, to be exact — you can capitalize on an 84% off deal that puts the AKG N5005 in-ear headphones at their lowest price ever. Instead of $1,000, you’re paying $160. Wow, just wow. Do not sleep on this deal, folks. It’s a good one.

