 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sennheiser’s fantastic Ambeo all-in-one soundbar is $800 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar in the living room.
Sennheiser

There are soundbar deals for basic and budget-friendly models, but if you want the best possible audio for your home theater setup, you’re going to have to make a significant investment. If you’re willing to spend some serious cash, check out Best Buy’s offer for the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max. An $800 discount brings its price down from $2,500 to $1,700, which still isn’t cheap, but it’s actually a steal for the cinematic experience that this soundbar will enable. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as its price may return to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max is the more powerful model of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus that’s featured in our roundup of the best soundbars. It’s a 5.1.4-channel soundbar, which means it offers five channels — the standard left and right channel, a center channel for improved dialogue clarity, and a pair of surround sound speakers — a subwoofer, and four dedicated drivers that fire upwards to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The all-in-one soundbar will also allow you to customize your listening experience with its built-in equalizer.

While the primary purpose of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max would be to augment the audio of your TV, it can also stream music and sound from your other devices through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or even through the cloud using Google’s Chromecast, Apple’s AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Tidal Connect. The soundbar even comes with a remote for easy operation, so you won’t have to stand up from your couch to make any adjustments.

Related

If you want a top-of-the-line soundbar that will elevate your home theater setup to greater heights, you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max. From its original price of $2,500, it’s down to $1,700, which is still a pretty huge investment but worth every single penny. You won’t regret buying the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max if you can afford it, but you’ll have to complete the transaction right now to make sure that you pocket the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Fire TV sticks are up to 40% off in Amazon’s Big Spring sale
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023).

Amazon is hosting a Big Spring sale and with it comes some huge discounts on Amazon Fire TV devices. There’s up to 40% on some of the best ways to stream through your TV so there’s something for every budget and need here. With five different models on sale from the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick right up to the Amazon Fire TV Cube, we suggest you click the button below to see the full wealth of items on sale for yourself. If you’re not sure which Amazon Fire TV Stick is for you though, keep reading and we’ll take you through our recommendations.

What to buy in the Amazon Fire TV devices sale
The Amazon Fire TV stick range features heavily in our look at the best streaming devices. One of the highlights in the Big Spring sale is the . It usually costs $60 but it’s down to $40 for a limited time. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max makes it super simple to stream shows in 4K via compatible apps. There’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and also Dolby Atmos sound. However, it’s also designed to provide a great experience away from watching TV. That’s thanks to Fire TV Ambient Experience which allows you to display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography. Alongside that, it’s also simple to control all your smart devices through it as you’d expect from one of the best Amazon Fire TV devices while Alexa voice controls are always useful to have.

Read more
Sony headphones and home theater kit is heavily discounted today
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

Sony is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so if you're looking for headphone deals, true wireless earbuds deals, Bluetooth speaker deals, or soundbar deals, you should check out the available offers involving the brand in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. These discounts are slated to last for a few more days, but we're not entirely sure that they'll still stick around because stocks may run out sooner than you think, especially for the more popular devices. If you don't want to miss out on the savings, you're going to have to finish your shopping as soon as possible.

What to buy in Amazon's Big Spring Sale for Sony audio devices

Read more
Sling TV has 46 March Madness games, and it’s $40 off
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

It's March and we're ready for the madness. This year, it is coming in the form of not being able to find all of NCAA championship games easily on standard streaming services. Luckily, there is an easy, affordable solution to all of this via Sling TV. The service, which has affordable sports-oriented plans, is offering great deals for this season. For example, those that prepay for four months of Sling Blue service now will be able to save $40 over the course of those same months, or $10 per month. That will get you three of the four channels you need to watch March Madness games: TNT, TBS, and TruTV. Unfortunately Sling doesn't have access to CBS, so you'll miss 21 of the 67 games in the tournament.

Tap the button below to start selecting the plan that's right for you or keep reading to learn more about this deal, why we love Sling TV, and what plans get you what games.

Read more