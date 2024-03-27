There are soundbar deals for basic and budget-friendly models, but if you want the best possible audio for your home theater setup, you’re going to have to make a significant investment. If you’re willing to spend some serious cash, check out Best Buy’s offer for the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max. An $800 discount brings its price down from $2,500 to $1,700, which still isn’t cheap, but it’s actually a steal for the cinematic experience that this soundbar will enable. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as its price may return to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max is the more powerful model of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus that’s featured in our roundup of the best soundbars. It’s a 5.1.4-channel soundbar, which means it offers five channels — the standard left and right channel, a center channel for improved dialogue clarity, and a pair of surround sound speakers — a subwoofer, and four dedicated drivers that fire upwards to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The all-in-one soundbar will also allow you to customize your listening experience with its built-in equalizer.

While the primary purpose of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max would be to augment the audio of your TV, it can also stream music and sound from your other devices through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or even through the cloud using Google’s Chromecast, Apple’s AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Tidal Connect. The soundbar even comes with a remote for easy operation, so you won’t have to stand up from your couch to make any adjustments.

If you want a top-of-the-line soundbar that will elevate your home theater setup to greater heights, you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max. From its original price of $2,500, it’s down to $1,700, which is still a pretty huge investment but worth every single penny. You won’t regret buying the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max if you can afford it, but you’ll have to complete the transaction right now to make sure that you pocket the savings.

