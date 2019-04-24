Share

Amazon knocked $220 off the price of a pair of Bose 301-V Direct/Reflecting bookshelf loudspeakers, a 50% discount. The 301-Vs are equally suited for listening to music or for combining with other components for a home theater system. Amazon’s sale also includes the single component Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System with a universal remote control.

Bose speakers are benchmarks for consumer-level listening. The Bose 301-Vs use reflected sound with front and rear-firing tweeters for higher frequencies, an effect that fills the room with balanced stereo. Bose’s Solo 5 TV System is an entry-level sound bar that improves on TV audio, with a specific dialogue mode that helps viewers understand what characters are saying. Whether you’re buying a gift for Mother’s or Father’s Day, a birthday or wedding, or want better sound in your own home, the two Bose sound system deals can help you save up to $220.

Bose 301-V Direct/Reflecting bookshelf loudspeakers — $220 off



The Bose 301 Series V Direct/Reflecting speaker system is a classic bookshelf speaker that uses Bose proprietary technology to fill rooms with balanced stereo sound. Bose’s Stereo Targeting uses two 2-inch front-firing tweeters and one 2-inch rear-firing tweeter on each speaker. Because higher frequency sounds are more directional than bass sounds, the rear-firing tweeter audio is designed to reflect off whatever is behind the speaker, changing the dynamics of sound localization so your ear doesn’t isolate the music to a single location. The speaker’s long excursion 8-inch woofer and the 301’s flared slot port have the effect of cleaning the base for powerful, clear low notes and sounds. When placed on a bookshelf or entertainment center, you don’t need to be too careful about centering the audio output in the room because the reflective technology means the speakers don’t create listening sweet spots. Bose calls this tech Stereo Everywhere.

You can also use the 301-Vs with a home theater setup. Bose suggests that if used for a home theater application, it’s best to use the 301-Vs as the left and right front channel speakers, combined with a center channel speaker and other Bose Direct/Reflecting speakers.

Normally $438 for the pair, Amazon’s $218 sale price for two Bose 301-V Direct/Reflecting bookshelf speakers is a bargain. If you want a sweet-sounding set of bookshelf units to fill any space in your home with balanced audio, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price.

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System with Universal Remote Control — $50 off



The Bose Solo 5 TV sound system is a one-piece, compact soundbar that can help you understand the dialogue in films and TV programming while it also improves the overall sound. It only requires one audio cable (optical, coaxial, or analog) to connect the Solo 5 to your television. You can also connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone or tablet for wireless music streaming. The included universal remote control controls the Solo 5 including Bluetooth connections and can work with other video sources connected to your TV.

Regularly priced at $249, the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System is just $199 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a relatively low-cost soundbar that will improve your TV sound and clear up the audio for your primary or a second television, this deal presents solid savings.