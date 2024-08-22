 Skip to main content
The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV is under $400 for a limited time

This year’s Labor Day TV deals haven’t officially started, but you can already enjoy massive savings on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV. From its original price of $520, a 33% discount slashes its price to a more affordable $350 in a limited-time offer from Amazon that may not last long. It was one of the retailer’s most popular bargains yesterday, so there’s a chance that the stocks that are up for sale are already running low. If you don’t want to miss out on the $170 in savings, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV is an affordable way of accessing the Amazon Fire TV platform, which will allow you to keep up with the most popular shows and movies from all of the top streaming services. The operating system also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote — just press the dedicated button to call the digital assistant for functions such as searching for content, looking for information such as weather forecast and sports scores, and so much more.

As a TV, the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV comes with features that you would expect from most of today’s 4K TVs. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be seeing sharp details and vibrant colors, and with support for various HDR formats, you’ll get even brighter and clearer images. The TV comes with four HDMI ports, including one HDMI eARC/ARC port, for connectivity with soundbars and other parts of your home theater setup, and it is also a standalone gaming hub through Amazon Luna or the Amazon Appstore.

If you want to buy a 55-inch smart TV for less than $400, you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity from Amazon, which has dropped the price of the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV from $520 to only $350. That’s savings of $170 on a dependable and decent-sized 4K TV. However, TV deals like this almost always sell out quickly, and that’s likely the case with this bargain as the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV has been flying off the shelves. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you need to complete your transaction as soon as you can.

