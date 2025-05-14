 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get your hands on the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker while it’s only $30

By
On Sale A person holding the Anker Soundcore Boom 2.
Amazon

The weather is getting warmer, which means we’re all going to be outdoors a lot more. And we can’t think of a better way to celebrate spring and summer than investing in an outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker! This week, the incredible Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $30, which is a $15 markdown from its usual $45 price. 

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore 2 

When it comes to battery life, the Soundcore 2 is a Bluetooth speaker you can rely on for the longest of pool parties or other outdoor adventures. Anker claims you’ll get up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge, which is absolutely insane for a Bluetooth speaker that costs less than $50. Plus, the auto shut-off feature ensures the Soundcore 2 doesn’t stay powered if there’s no audio playing (triggered after about 20 minutes of inactivity). 

Bearing an IPX7 rating for water resistance, the Soundcore 2 is the perfect speaker to hang by the pool with, and can even withstand being submerged in just over three feet of water for about 30 minutes (check out our list of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers). The speaker should also support a Bluetooth signal at distances over 250 feet, so you’ll be able to leave your phone or tablet inside the house and away from the water. 

Related

Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to take the Soundcore 2 just about anywhere, too. While it doesn’t deliver the deepest bass or highest volume levels, this is still a great Bluetooth speaker for an even greater price!

Save $15 on the Anker Soundcore 2 when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our best Bluetooth speakers deals, best soundbar deals, and best Amazon deals articles for even more discounts on top audio devices.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…

Editors’ Recommendations

Get this 50-inch Insignia TV while it’s marked down to $220 from $300
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

An affordable TV shouldn’t skimp on picture features and smart tech in favor of a lower price point. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals because we want our readers to have the best of both worlds; at least in terms of performance and value. To that end, we found a great promo today:  

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED at Amazon for only $220. The full MSRP on this model is $300. 

Read more
Save big on the JBL PartyBox Club 120 Bluetooth speaker when you buy today
People using the JBL PartyBox Club 120 speaker on a beach.

Karaoke is one of the best ways to celebrate your singing capabilities (or lack thereof, because that’s fun for everyone else). But going out to clubs and restaurants to indulge in a sing-along of Hotel California can get pricey. So, why not bring all the fun to your house or beachside BBQ? With Bluetooth speakers like the JBL PartyBox Club 120, you and your pals get to be the DJs! 

This week, when you purchase the PartyBox Club 120 at Amazon, Crutchfield, or JBL, you’ll only pay $330. The full MSRP on this model is $400. 

Read more
This LG promo lets you walk away with two Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
The LG XBoom XL5 Bluetooth speaker.

Now that all the dang leaves are starting to grow back, it’s about time we ditched our parkas and ventured into the great outdoors. And if you’re the type of person who enjoys hosting massive summer shindigs, you’ll want a capable Bluetooth speaker for tunes and podcasts. Well, it just so happens that LG is offering a fantastic markdown on one of its top Bluetooth speakers: 

For a limited time, the LG XL5S Portable Bluetooth Speaker is discounted to $100 and also comes with a free clip-on speaker, the LG PN1 Wireless Speaker (a $50 value). This offer is only available through LG directly and lasts until April 20. 

Read more