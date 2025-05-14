Get your hands on the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker while it’s only $30

The weather is getting warmer, which means we’re all going to be outdoors a lot more. And we can’t think of a better way to celebrate spring and summer than investing in an outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker! This week, the incredible Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $30, which is a $15 markdown from its usual $45 price.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore 2

When it comes to battery life, the Soundcore 2 is a Bluetooth speaker you can rely on for the longest of pool parties or other outdoor adventures. Anker claims you’ll get up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge, which is absolutely insane for a Bluetooth speaker that costs less than $50. Plus, the auto shut-off feature ensures the Soundcore 2 doesn’t stay powered if there’s no audio playing (triggered after about 20 minutes of inactivity).

Bearing an IPX7 rating for water resistance, the Soundcore 2 is the perfect speaker to hang by the pool with, and can even withstand being submerged in just over three feet of water for about 30 minutes (check out our list of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers). The speaker should also support a Bluetooth signal at distances over 250 feet, so you’ll be able to leave your phone or tablet inside the house and away from the water.

Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to take the Soundcore 2 just about anywhere, too. While it doesn’t deliver the deepest bass or highest volume levels, this is still a great Bluetooth speaker for an even greater price!

Save $15 on the Anker Soundcore 2 when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our best Bluetooth speakers deals, best soundbar deals, and best Amazon deals articles for even more discounts on top audio devices.