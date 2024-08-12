 Skip to main content
The Anker Soundcore has a 24-hour playtime for only $24

By
The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker getting wet.
Anker

Looking for cheap Bluetooth speaker deals? Here’s one with amazing value — the Anker Soundcore with a 7% discount from Amazon that drops its price from $30 to $28, plus an additional $4 off through an on-page coupon to make it even cheaper at just $24, for total savings of $6. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you think this Bluetooth speaker will be perfect for you, stop hesitating and complete your purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker

You shouldn’t expect the affordable Anker Soundcore to match the performance of the best Bluetooth speakers, but it’s got most of the important features that you’ll need from an audio device. First and foremost, its lightweight and unibody design makes it extremely portable, so you can throw it into your backpack and bring it anywhere. This portability will allow you to maximize the Bluetooth speaker’s battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge, so you can play your music through it the whole day if you want to.

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is equipped with two high-sensitivity drivers for great studio sound and amazing clarity, and it also has a digital signal processor that intensifies the bass of the songs that you’ll play. Bluetooth 5.0 technology will make pairing with your mobile device extremely easy at a maximum distance of 66 feet, and the speaker also offers an IPX5 waterproof rating so you can bring it to the beach or to the swimming pool without any worries of getting it damaged.

For an affordable but feature-packed Bluetooth speaker, you can’t go wrong with the Anker Soundcore, especially since you can buy it for cheaper than usual from Amazon. It’s currently 7% off, for a discounted price of $28 from $30, but an on-page coupon adds $4 in savings to bring it down to only $24. That’s a steal price for the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker, and since a lot of other shoppers will probably be thinking the same thing, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase as the stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment.

