These Powerbeats alternatives from Anker are on sale for $56 today

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there’s seemingly no end to your options. Not only do signature brands like Bose, Apple, and Sony produce a number of exceptional in-ear pairs, but there are plenty of great third-party brands, too. As a matter of fact, we stumbled on this fantastic offer from a classic third-party bud brand, Anker Soundcore.

For a limited time, you can buy the Anker Soundcore Sport X10 Workout Earbuds on Amazon for $56. At full price, this model sells for $80.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Sport X10

The Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds are designed for athletes, workout enthusiasts, and pretty much anyone looking for a more stable fit from a pair of buds. Thanks to Soundcore’s ear hook design, you’ll have zero issues with these pups getting loose when you’re running or lifting weights. Plus, these silicone hooks can be rotated up to 210 degrees to best match the size and shape of your ears.

Come rain or shine, the IPX7 rating on the Sport X10 means you’ll be able to take a jog in the rain without issues, and sweat shouldn’t be a problem either. Technically, these could survive a drop in a puddle or swimming pool. On a full charge, you’ll get eight hours of playback, with an extra 24 hours provided by a fully charged case. These buds also support fast charging, so just 10 minutes in the case nets you an additional two listening hours.

You’ll even be able to pair the Sport X10 buds to the Soundcore app, allowing you to customize your sound profile, practice breathing exercises, and more. Oh, and let’s not forget to mention that these are ANC earbuds, too! We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, but Amazon deals like this one have gone quickly in the past. That being said, now could be the best time to save.

Take $24 off the Anker Soundcore Sport X10 Workout Earbuds when you order on Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other true wireless earbud deals we’ve been digging up. We also have an entire list of Beats headphone deals for you to look through.