Hurry! AirPods 3 are down to $129 at Walmart for just a few more hours

Woman running while wearing the new Airpods 3rd Gen.
Apple

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods tend to claim a spot somewhere on the list, even if it’s not the top. Apple’s in-ear audio products are designed to pair perfectly with other Apple products, feel comfortable, and have reliable battery life. And when AirPods Prime Day deals start surfacing, you’ll usually be able to save a nice chunk of change on Apple audio.

In fact, right now Walmart is selling the Apple AirPods 3 for only $130. Normally priced at $175, you can put that extra $45 you saved into your rainy day fund. This deal is only available until tonight at midnight ET.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 3

The third generation of Apple’s traditional AirPods deliver big results in the sound department. From one genre to the next, you’ll get glistening details in the treble and midrange, along with plentiful low-end thump. This is thanks in part to the Apple H1 chip, which also makes features like Spatial Audio possible. The latter serves as an immersive audio experience where your head movements change the way your AirPods sound. 

As far as overall battery life, you can expect up to four hours of playback with an extra 24 hours provided by the fully-charged Lightning case. Conveniently, this version of the case is also MagSafe-compatible, so you’ll be able to charge it with wireless Qi accessories. After just 15 minutes in the charging case, the AirPods 3 should get an hour restored to each bud.

Additional features include in-ear detection, hands-free Siri controls, Find My connectivity, and Apple’s Audio Sharing capability, which lets you share music between two different sets of AirPods when they’re connected to the same device.

The Walmart Deals sale ends tonight, so if you’ve been thinking of getting some new earbuds, now is the time to act. Save $45 when you purchase the Apple AirPods 3 from Walmart today. And while you’re here, we suggest taking a look at some of the best true wireless earbud deals we dug up in early Prime Day deals. We’ve also got a list of the best Prime Day headphone deals.

