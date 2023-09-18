Amazon is ruling the headphone deals world as usual with some great discounts on AirPods of all kinds. If you’ve caught up on the debate between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro and you know what to buy now, add on some AirPods for even more benefits. Here’s a look at all the AirPods on sale right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) — $99, was $129

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are a dependable pair of earbuds. They offer all the AirPod essentials you could want such as effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching between different Apple devices. You get more than 24 hours of listening time in conjunction with the charging case with up to five hours of listening time from one charge. There’s Siri support too while the Apple H1 chip ensures you won’t have to worry about sounds dropouts any time soon.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) — $150, was $169

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) offers personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking at a great price. That means audio sounds instantly better than elsewhere at this price point. Alongside that, there’s a force sensor to make it easy to control things while there’s always Siri support too. Up to six hours of battery life is guaranteed off one charge while you get 30 hours in all thanks to the charging case. They’re incredibly convenient to use thanks to simply just working at all times so you’ll appreciate them alongside all your other Apple devices.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $200, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are easily some of the best wireless earbuds around. They offer fantastic ANC that blocks out anything you don’t want to hear on your commute with a transparency mode for when you need to hear people once more. There’s personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, along with Apple’s H2 chip to boost the quality. Up to six hours of listening time is possible from one charge with up to 30 hours thanks to the wireless charging case. It’s easy to control things by swiping the stem too, saving you from needing to grab your phone so often.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are great to use on your commute or when enjoying your home cinema thanks to being some of the best headphones around. They have an Apple-designed dynamic driver with high-fidelity audio at all times. There’s also highly effective ANC along with a transparency mode as needed. As with the other AirPods, there’s spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so you get sound that’s like you’re actually at a concert. The headphones are comfy too thanks to their knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Count on up to 20 hours of battery life between charges.

